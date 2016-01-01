Overview

Dr. Leslie Garcia, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara, México.



Dr. Garcia works at Orlando Family Physicians in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.