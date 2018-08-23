Dr. Leslie Fung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Fung, MD
Dr. Leslie Fung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valencia, CA.
Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #28127107 TOURNEY RD, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 222-2323
- Kaiser Permanente
Very thorough, kind and caring- I am so happy to have found her. After being told I had an ovarian cyst, another doctor dismissed my pain and said it was nothing, probably "just gas". She investigated, questioned and got to the root of it. She got back to me quickly with test results, took time to explain my options and let me know what the next steps were. She came highly recommended by a friend, and it is well deserved. Love her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1811137052
Dr. Fung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fung.
