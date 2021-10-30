Dr. Leslie Foster, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Foster, DO
Overview
Dr. Leslie Foster, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.
Locations
National Spine & Pain Centers - Hagerstown1150 Professional Ct Ste P, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 665-9696Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Cumberland Office940 Seton Dr, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 777-2543
Pkwy. Brain & Spine Inc.13 Western Maryland Pkwy Ste 106, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (240) 513-4591
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Foster is a very good docther and very gentle. He has a great personalitie. He is great at relieving pain in headaches and Back pain.
About Dr. Leslie Foster, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1003826983
Education & Certifications
- Children's National Medical Center
- St Elizabeth Hosp
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Siena College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.