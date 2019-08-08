Dr. Leslie Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Flores, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Flores, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital
Dr. Flores works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc.4101 NW 4th St Ste 400, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 583-0812
-
2
West Boca Medical Center21644 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (954) 583-0812
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flores is one of the best! My son was diagnosed with a heart condition and because of Dr. Flores he was able to have a procedure done to save his life. I can't thank her enough. I also like that she takes her time and makes sure to answer all of my questions without rushing me. I feel well informed when I leave her office. I will continue to only go to her office.
About Dr. Leslie Flores, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1457315368
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- U Ped Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flores speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
