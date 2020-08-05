See All Pediatricians in Evanston, IL
Dr. Leslie Finkel, MD

Pediatrics
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leslie Finkel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Evanston, IL. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Finkel works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL and Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northshore Univ Hlth Systems Div of Rheumatology
    1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 657-5959
  2. 2
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    9811 Woods Dr Ste H190, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 663-2300
  3. 3
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 480-2660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 05, 2020
    One of the most patient, kind, and thorough doctors I’ve ever seen. My son has epilepsy and we have found her to be incredible to deal with.
    Mike — Aug 05, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Leslie Finkel, MD
    About Dr. Leslie Finkel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003140880
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lurie Childrens Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Finkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finkel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

