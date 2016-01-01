Overview

Dr. Leslie Feigin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Feigin works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Denville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Iron Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.