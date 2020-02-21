Overview

Dr. Leslie Eisner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med.



Dr. Eisner works at Millennium Vision Inc in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Drusen and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.