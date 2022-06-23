Dr. Leslie Dowling, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Dowling, DPM
Overview
Dr. Leslie Dowling, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.
Dr. Dowling works at
Locations
-
1
Satilla Foot & Ankle545 Knight Ave, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 306-3108
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Satilla Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dowling?
so far so good. i broke my ankle and had to go to surgery and i have many medical issues so i was scared but she was very through and patient with me and i appreciate that. she seems knowledgeable and she is very pretty too. i am already disabled and this was just a small set back. i got out of rehab on day 11 which is real good. If anyone wants to know I went to satilla memorial rehab by the airport and everyone was so good to me and they work you real hard but that is what it takes to keep you going. i recommend this dr. and dr. agalwal he was such a joy to have him be my doctor.
About Dr. Leslie Dowling, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1699044529
Education & Certifications
- DeKalb Medical Center
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dowling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dowling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dowling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dowling works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dowling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dowling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.