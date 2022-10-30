Overview

Dr. Leslie Douglas-Churchwell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Douglas-Churchwell works at Yale School Of Medicine in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.