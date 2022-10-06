Dr. Leslie Doctor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doctor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Doctor, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Doctor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U MC and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Westport Family Medicine LLC129 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 227-4113
Norwalk Office148 East Ave Ste 3E, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 853-1660
Wilton Surgery Center195 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 761-0350
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Connecticare
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GENERAL
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Provider Network
- One Health
- POMCO Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leslie Doctor is everything you'd hope to find in a physician, from her very personable and professional manner, to her complete explanations. She takes her time and answers all of your questions. She is great at anticipating your questions and often answers them before you get to ask them. It doesn't take long to realize you are in exceptionally caring hands with a doctor with extremely solid clinical skill...the perfect combination.
About Dr. Leslie Doctor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780769968
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State U MC
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doctor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doctor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doctor has seen patients for Eye Infections, Presbyopia and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doctor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doctor speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Doctor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doctor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doctor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doctor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.