Dr. Leslie Disher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Disher, DO
Overview
Dr. Leslie Disher, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Disher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Vancouver Clinic2525 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 882-2778Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center2211 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 487-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Disher?
My experience with Dr. Disher was professional and exceptional. She walked into the room and was well versed prior to coming in to talk with me. This saves time and money because the insurance pays by the extent of the visit. She offered same day procedure which she did right in her office. It was comfortable, straightforward and compassionate. She called me directly with results as soon as they results were available and talked about follow up recommendations, giving me a choice of how I wanted to handle it. She works with a lot of breast and breast cancer patients and I've had multiple friends and family experience the same great work that I had experienced. She does seem a little rushed at some end points, but I also know that she is highly desired as a surgeon in this area and she had many other patients that would be waiting, so I did not mind in the least. She is easily a 5+ star surgeon and humanitarian. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Leslie Disher, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1194936609
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Disher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Disher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Disher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Disher works at
Dr. Disher has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Disher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Disher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Disher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Disher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Disher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.