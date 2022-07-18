Dr. Leslie Cuevas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuevas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Cuevas, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Cuevas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.
Dr. Cuevas works at
Locations
-
1
Cuevas Center for Arthritis & Fibromyalgia100 Covey Dr Ste 211, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 673-4787Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cuevas?
I have never been to a doctor like Dr. Cuevas. She listens and genuinely cares for her patients. I was in the middle of a horrible psoriatic arthritis flare up. She spent time with me on the phone on her day off to make sure I was okay. How many other doctors would do that?.…none! We created a plan to help me return to better health and she asked me to check in with her her a few days later to make sure the plan was working. She even gave me advise how to help my family understand my limitations. I am very thankful and blessed to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Leslie Cuevas, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1790779213
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuevas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuevas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuevas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuevas works at
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuevas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuevas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuevas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuevas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.