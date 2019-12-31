Overview

Dr. Leslie Cottrell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital and Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.



Dr. Cottrell works at Tanner Urgent Carecarrollton in Carrollton, GA with other offices in Bremen, GA and Whitesburg, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.