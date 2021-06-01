Dr. Cortes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Cortes, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Cortes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center2000 Transmountain Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 215-8522Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's an awesome doctor and really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Leslie Cortes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124447594
Education & Certifications
- DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
