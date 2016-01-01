See All Hospitalists in Covington, LA
Dr. Leslie Copeland, MD

Hospital Medicine
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leslie Copeland, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Copeland works at St. Tammany Health System in Covington, LA.

Locations

    St. Tammany Health System
    St. Tammany Health System
1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dehydration
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dehydration
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hereditary Spherocytosis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sideroblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Leslie Copeland, MD

    Specialties
    Hospital Medicine
    Years of Experience
    21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1124059639
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    La St University/Earl K Long Hosp
    Internship
    Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Copeland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Copeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Copeland works at St. Tammany Health System in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Copeland’s profile.

    Dr. Copeland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copeland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copeland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copeland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

