Dr. Copeland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Copeland, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Copeland, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Locations
-
1
St. Tammany Health System1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Copeland?
About Dr. Leslie Copeland, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1124059639
Education & Certifications
- La St University/Earl K Long Hosp
- Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Med Ctr
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Copeland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Copeland using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Copeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Copeland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copeland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copeland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copeland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.