Dr. Leslie Cooper, MD

Integrative Medicine
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leslie Cooper, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Cooper works at BodyLogicMD of Salt Lake City in Murray, UT with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    BodyLogicMD of Salt Lake City
    480 E Winchester St Ste 220, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 992-1081
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    BodylogicMD of Minnesota
    75 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 232-7395
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 05, 2019
    Dr. Cooper is amazing. She actually listened to my problems and worked on finding real solutions.
    Dec 05, 2019
    About Dr. Leslie Cooper, MD

    • Integrative Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023122611
    Education & Certifications

    • Comm Hosps Of Indianapolis|McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    • Integrative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
