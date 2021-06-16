See All Allergists & Immunologists in Stamford, CT
Dr. Leslie Coleman, MD

Allergy & Immunology
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leslie Coleman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Coleman works at Allergy and Immunology Associates of Stamford in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy and Immunology Associates of Stamford
    144 Morgan St, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 324-9525

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Radioallergosorbent Test
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Radioallergosorbent Test

Treatment frequency



Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leslie Coleman, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881774065
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Coleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coleman works at Allergy and Immunology Associates of Stamford in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Coleman’s profile.

    Dr. Coleman has seen patients for Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

