Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Va Sch Med|University Of Va Sch Med|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Leslie V Cohen, MD9900 Independence Park Dr Ste 110, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 373-6982
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen did an outstanding job on my surgery. I am recovering beautifully. Her bedside manner is wonderful. She is patient and takes her time to answer any and all questions at my appointments. Please choose her. You won't be disappointed!
About Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Medical Center
- University Of Va Sch Med|University Of Va Sch Med|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine
