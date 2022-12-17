Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD
Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I cannot say enough about my positive experience w/ Dr. Cohen & her staff ! The care I received, along w/ the attentiveness of Dr . Cohen & her staff exceeded all my expectations! After my recent surgery , someone was always available when I called w/ a question . (And, when you call ….. a real person answers the phone … no automated messages) Dr. Cohen worked in conjunction w/ my orthopedic surgeon , who was also thrilled w/ her meticulousness. I, unfortunately, have had several failed surgeries elsewhere . Dr. Cohen was so instrumental in my good result. A million thanks !
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- New York Presbyterian
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more.
188 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.