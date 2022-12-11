Overview

Dr. Leslie Capin, MD is a Dermatologist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.



Dr. Capin works at Dermatology Associates of Colorado - Aurora in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.