Dr. Leslie Capin, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Capin, MD is a Dermatologist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Colorado - Aurora13701 E Mississippi Ave Ste 320, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 276-7771Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Denver Skin Clinic - Denver155 S Madison St Ste 226, Denver, CO 80209 Directions (303) 276-7769Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Easily scheduled, office running on time, office staff pleasant and helpful. Dr. Capin was excellent and professional.
About Dr. Leslie Capin, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1881619443
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Arizona
- University Of Colorado
- Presbyterian / St Lukes Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Dermatology
