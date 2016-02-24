Dr. Leslie Bruce-Lyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce-Lyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Bruce-Lyle, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Bruce-Lyle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Bruce-Lyle works at
Locations
Inland Glaucoma Service Medical Corp.11320 Mountain View Ave Ste B, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 799-1992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Bruce-Lyle because he is a doctor with great skill and a kind heart as well. He really does care about his patients and treats you like family. He is also very patient about answering questions. Dealing with health issues can be very frustrating and finding a good doctor for yourself is important. If you have Dr. Bruce-Lyle as your doctor, consider yourself to be extremely lucky and fortunate.
About Dr. Leslie Bruce-Lyle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1316048382
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruce-Lyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce-Lyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce-Lyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruce-Lyle works at
Dr. Bruce-Lyle has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce-Lyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce-Lyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce-Lyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruce-Lyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruce-Lyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.