Dr. Leslie Browder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Browder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Browder, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Browder works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Cancer Center of Nevada3131 La Canada St Ste 241, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 805-4603Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr. Browder changed my life forever and gave me a better quality of life. I was 17 and suffering severely from Ulcerative Colitis. Meeting Dr. Browder for the first time was intimidating, especially since she didn't sugarcoat anything. She told my parents and me everything about my procedure and the healing part in detail without holding back. Honestly, this was very intimidating and scary to hear as a 17-year-old but Dr. Browder wasn't pressuring me or my parents to make any decisions, she genuinely just wanted to help my situation. After a month or so of thinking everything over, I decided to book the huge procedure of getting a total colectomy. I see why other people on here are writing bad reviews about Dr. Browder about her being cold, but she told me the exact truth even if I didn't want to hear it. I probably didn't like it at the time but I'm grateful she told me the truth instead of me being surprised. While healing Browder checked on me multiple times even on her off time.
About Dr. Leslie Browder, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1760607162
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine|University of Southern California School of Medicine
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Browder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Browder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Browder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Browder works at
Dr. Browder has seen patients for Rectovaginal Fistula, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Browder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Browder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browder.
