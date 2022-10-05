Overview

Dr. Leslie Browder, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Browder works at Women's Cancer Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Rectovaginal Fistula, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.