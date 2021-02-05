Dr. Leslie Brandwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Brandwin, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Brandwin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Locations
Medical Associates of No Va Inc611 S Carlin Springs Rd Ste 504, Arlington, VA 22204 Directions (703) 998-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After 20 months of 2d opinion referrals, Dr. Brandwin identified the issue. With several advanced labs, he ruled out the most worrisome concerns. Dr. Brandwin personally called me twice to review the labs. I very much appreciate his thoroughness and compassion for his patients.
About Dr. Leslie Brandwin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandwin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandwin has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue and Limb Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.