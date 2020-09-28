Dr. Branch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Branch, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Branch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Branch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Forsyth Plastic Surgery2901 Maplewood Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Branch?
Dr. Branch was extremely professional and caring. She took the time to explain everything to me and I had amazing results. Thank you! I would highly recommend her and EVERYONE in this practice. The staff is very nice and dedicated to providing safe and wonderful care. The staff is my favorite!!!!
About Dr. Leslie Branch, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1760777932
Education & Certifications
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Branch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Branch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Branch works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Branch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.