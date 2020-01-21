Dr. Leslie Boyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Boyd, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leslie Boyd, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Nyu240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-6430Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She’s the top best dr that I have. She’s a wonderful person and caring. I’ll recommend her to anyone who needs the best doctor.
- Oncology
- English
- 1497967079
Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
