Dr. Leslie Boyd, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Boyd works at NYU Langone Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu
    240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-6430
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 21, 2020
    She’s the top best dr that I have. She’s a wonderful person and caring. I’ll recommend her to anyone who needs the best doctor.
    About Dr. Leslie Boyd, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497967079
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Boyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boyd works at NYU Langone Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Boyd’s profile.

    Dr. Boyd has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

