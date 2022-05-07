See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Amherst, NY
Dr. Leslie Bisson, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Leslie Bisson, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Bisson works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block, Somatic, Peripheral Nerve Block and Knee Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Amherst Health Center
    4949 Harlem Rd, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 204-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • NovaNet
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 07, 2022
    I tore my rotator cuff from a fall and had a successful surgical repair by Dr Bisson. The results were remarkable, from the evaluation, surgery, and post treatment. Every step of the way, I received thorough care, from his PA and medical staff. They made me feel comfortable and were always there to answer any questions. Excellent care and results!
    Jacquelyn Sardina — May 07, 2022
    About Dr. Leslie Bisson, MD

    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073595872
    Education & Certifications

    • American Sports Medicine Institute
    • Cornell University Medical Center - Orthopaedic Surgery, Hospital for Special Surgery
    • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    • University Of Minnesota
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Bisson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bisson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bisson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bisson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bisson has seen patients for Nerve Block, Somatic, Peripheral Nerve Block and Knee Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bisson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bisson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bisson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

