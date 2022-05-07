Dr. Leslie Bisson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bisson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Bisson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Bisson, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Bisson works at
Locations
-
1
Amherst Health Center4949 Harlem Rd, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 204-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bisson?
I tore my rotator cuff from a fall and had a successful surgical repair by Dr Bisson. The results were remarkable, from the evaluation, surgery, and post treatment. Every step of the way, I received thorough care, from his PA and medical staff. They made me feel comfortable and were always there to answer any questions. Excellent care and results!
About Dr. Leslie Bisson, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1073595872
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- Cornell University Medical Center - Orthopaedic Surgery, Hospital for Special Surgery
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- University Of Minnesota
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bisson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bisson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bisson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bisson works at
Dr. Bisson has seen patients for Nerve Block, Somatic, Peripheral Nerve Block and Knee Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bisson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bisson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bisson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.