Dr. Leslie Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Bernstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Bernstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School|R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Locations
-
1
GoldinSkin Dermatology Group4709 Golf Rd Ste 600, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (708) 797-9701Tuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:30am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?
Without going into too much detail, Dr. Bernstein not only made important diagnoses, but recognized issues outside of her field. She made a referral to another specialist, who diagnosed and treated a potentially life-threatening condition. She's really terrific and professional!
About Dr. Leslie Bernstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104048776
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Evanston Northwestern Healthcare
- Chicago Medical School|R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernstein speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.