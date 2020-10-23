Overview

Dr. Leslie Berghash, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.



Dr. Berghash works at ENT and Allergy Associates of Florida in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Okeechobee, FL and Fort Pierce, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.