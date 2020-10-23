Dr. Leslie Berghash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berghash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Berghash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Berghash, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Dr. Berghash works at
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates of Florida1801 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste B-105, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 251-1960Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ENT and Allergy Associates of Florida1916 Us Highway 441 N, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 265-1311Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ENT and Allergy Associates of Florida2100 Nebraska Ave Ste 203, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 251-2192Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bergash is the best ENT I have ever seen. He is dedicated and listened to me and my symptoms very carefully. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Leslie Berghash, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1255420485
Education & Certifications
- Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berghash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berghash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berghash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berghash has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berghash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berghash speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Berghash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berghash.
