Overview

Dr. Leslie Bennett, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Bennett works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens- Orthopedics Department in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.