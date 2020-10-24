See All Dermatologists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Leslie Beaird, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leslie Beaird, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Beaird works at Beaird Dermatology in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beaird Dermatology
    4885 Hoffman Blvd Ste 407, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 (224) 484-0183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Advocate Sherman Hospital
  AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shingles
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Shingles
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin

Shingles Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 24, 2020
    I scheduled a appointment for myself and my 89 year old grandfather from Florida who I take care of. He has had many problems with skin cancer on his face and head. I have Psoriasis that was getting pretty bad. I asked for Taltz and at first my insurance provider didn't want to go along with that. However, they knew the next course of action to take which involved trying different meds first. Just before starting the other meds the specialty pharmacy they use was able to arrange a way for me to get Taltz! As for my grandfather they went way out of their way to find a way to get him at a academic hospital for his advanced case. He is now being treated University of Chicago Hospital. I really can't thank the Dr. Baerd, Kelly, and her staff enough. I highly recommend them!
    Tom P. — Oct 24, 2020
    About Dr. Leslie Beaird, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1245259142
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Med College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    Northwestern Mcgaw
    Medical Education
    Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Northwestern
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Beaird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beaird is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Beaird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beaird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Beaird works at Beaird Dermatology in Hoffman Estates, IL. View the full address on Dr. Beaird's profile.

    Dr. Beaird has seen patients for Shingles, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaird on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaird.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
