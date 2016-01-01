Overview

Dr. Leslie Baken, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Baken works at Champaign Dental Group in Robbinsdale, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.