Internal Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Leslie Applegate, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leslie Applegate, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Applegate works at University Of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uchealth
    234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 584-7425
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Hoxworth Center
    3130 Highland Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 584-7425
  3. 3
    University Of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute
    3113 Bellevue Ave Ste 4100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-8990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Outer Ear Infection
Hypertension
Diabetes Type 2
Outer Ear Infection
Hypertension
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Outer Ear Infection
Hypertension
Diabetes Type 2
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Breast Pain
Bursitis
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    About Dr. Leslie Applegate, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770979445
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Applegate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applegate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Applegate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Applegate works at University Of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Applegate’s profile.

    Dr. Applegate has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Applegate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Applegate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Applegate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

