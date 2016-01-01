Dr. Leslie Apgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Apgar, MD
Dr. Leslie Apgar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fulton, MD. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Pura Vida Medspa & Cosmetic Laser Center8110 Maple Lawn Blvd Ste 145, Fulton, MD 20759 Directions (301) 604-8432
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1437118817
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Apgar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apgar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Apgar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apgar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apgar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apgar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.