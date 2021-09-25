Dr. Leslie Anewenah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anewenah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Anewenah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Anewenah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, IL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Anewenah works at
Locations
-
1
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Decatur1730 E Lake Shore Dr, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 329-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
HSHS Medical Group General Surgery Specialty Clinic Pana101 E 9th St # 105, Pana, IL 62557 Directions (217) 329-1000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Anewenah?
Dr. Anawana has a nice bed side manner. And takes the time to explain things. Answer my questions to where I understand it .
About Dr. Leslie Anewenah, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hausa
- 1508110198
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center|Westchester Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anewenah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anewenah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anewenah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anewenah works at
Dr. Anewenah has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anewenah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anewenah speaks Hausa.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Anewenah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anewenah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anewenah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anewenah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.