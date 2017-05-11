Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leslie-Ann Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie-Ann Alexander, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.

Locations
- 1 500 Congress St Ste 3C, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (781) 849-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan

Ratings & Reviews
You should wish to get Dr Alexander or similar physicians with great compassion and knowledge when sick and very good at getting patients well in her care.
About Dr. Leslie-Ann Alexander, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1922445675
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
