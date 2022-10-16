Overview

Dr. Lesley Wong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at UK HealthCare Aesthetics Center in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.