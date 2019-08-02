Dr. Lesley Sutherland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutherland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesley Sutherland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lesley Sutherland, MD is a Dermatologist in Millersville, MD. They completed their residency with University Of Maryland School Of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Dr. Sutherland works at
Locations
-
1
Dockside Dermatology8601 Veterans Hwy Ste 201, Millersville, MD 21108 Directions (410) 934-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sutherland?
Very thorough and excellent manner. Explained all alternatives very well and made recommendations. She is efficient, professional and makes the patient fee at ease.
About Dr. Lesley Sutherland, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1275953309
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutherland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutherland accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutherland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutherland works at
Dr. Sutherland has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutherland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutherland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutherland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutherland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutherland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.