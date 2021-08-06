See All Podiatrists in Corinth, TX
Dr. Lesley Richey-Smith, DPM

Podiatry
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lesley Richey-Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corinth, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.

Dr. Richey-Smith works at Walden Family Medicine in Corinth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Denton Foot & Ankle Surgical Specialists
    3504 Corinth Pkwy Ste 150, Corinth, TX 76208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 498-4445

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Denton
  • Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 06, 2021
    Dr. Richey-Smith is the MOST caring physician out there. She honestly pours everything into healing her patients. My whole family sees her and we all love and adore her
    Silly Toes — Aug 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lesley Richey-Smith, DPM
    About Dr. Lesley Richey-Smith, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962554352
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lesley Richey-Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richey-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richey-Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richey-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richey-Smith works at Walden Family Medicine in Corinth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Richey-Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Richey-Smith has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richey-Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Richey-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richey-Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richey-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richey-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

