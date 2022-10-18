Dr. Plotke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesley Plotke, MD
Overview
Dr. Lesley Plotke, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakland, CA. They graduated from Rush Medical College.
Dr. Plotke works at
Locations
-
1
Jason F Fung MD A Medical Corp.3300 Webster St Ste 509, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 452-2811
-
2
Ani Tajirian, MD3511 School St, Lafayette, CA 94549 Directions (925) 283-4820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plotke?
Dr. Plotke is highly skilled, friendly, and available for any questions I have. I have been seeing her for my skin conditions for over a decade and compared to other dermatologists I've seen she does an outstanding job.
About Dr. Lesley Plotke, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1629207493
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- MacNeal Hospital
- Rush Medical College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plotke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plotke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plotke works at
Dr. Plotke has seen patients for Dermatitis, Impetigo and Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plotke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plotke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plotke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.