Dr. Lesley Plotke, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (20)
Overview

Dr. Lesley Plotke, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakland, CA. They graduated from Rush Medical College.

Dr. Plotke works at WILLIAM R CRAIN INC in Oakland, CA with other offices in Lafayette, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Impetigo and Genital Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jason F Fung MD A Medical Corp.
    3300 Webster St Ste 509, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 452-2811
    Ani Tajirian, MD
    3511 School St, Lafayette, CA 94549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 283-4820

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Impetigo
Genital Warts
Dermatitis
Impetigo
Genital Warts

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 18, 2022
    Dr. Plotke is highly skilled, friendly, and available for any questions I have. I have been seeing her for my skin conditions for over a decade and compared to other dermatologists I've seen she does an outstanding job.
    Bob Byrne — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Lesley Plotke, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629207493
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • MacNeal Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Plotke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plotke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plotke has seen patients for Dermatitis, Impetigo and Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plotke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plotke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plotke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

