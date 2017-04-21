Dr. Lesley Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesley Park, MD
Dr. Lesley Park, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 525, Sugar Land, TX 77478 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00pm - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Park comes across as a regular person, is easy to talk to and the wait to see her was reasonable. My favorite PCP of all time.
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1659500973
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Park using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
