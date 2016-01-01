Dr. Lesley Omary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesley Omary, MD
Overview
Dr. Lesley Omary, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Locations
Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital1601 23rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 936-3555
- 2 1500 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 936-7315
Osher Center for Integrative Medicine At Vanderbilt3401 West End Ave Ste 380, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 343-1554
Office3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lesley Omary, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omary has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Omary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omary.
