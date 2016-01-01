Overview

Dr. Lesley Omary, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Omary works at Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.