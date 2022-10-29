Dr. Lesley Landis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesley Landis, MD
Overview
Dr. Lesley Landis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. John Plastic Surgery2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 403-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landis?
Dr. Landiss did an excellent job with my surgery and helping me get there! Kelsey has been great with my recovery throughout the whole process! I couldn’t have asked for a better team!!!
About Dr. Lesley Landis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1851598320
Education & Certifications
- 2015
- 2012
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landis has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Landis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.