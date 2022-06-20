Overview

Dr. Lesley Furman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.



Dr. Furman works at LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Coconut Point in Estero, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

