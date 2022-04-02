Overview

Dr. Lesley Degiovanni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Degiovanni works at Degiovanni & Montini Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.