Dr. Lesley Dawravoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawravoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesley Dawravoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lesley Dawravoo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Dawravoo works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Services, SC3825 Highland Ave Ste 302, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 434-9312
-
2
Hinsdale Office201 E Ogden Ave Ste 50, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 434-9312
-
3
Adventhealth Hinsdale120 N Oak St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 434-9312
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dawravoo?
I have had many doctors over the years that include, unfortunately, some less than pleasant experiences so I have a few criteria that a doctor needs to possess. Dr. Dawravoo listens to my concerns, answers my questions while not giving the impression that's she's rushing off to the next appointment. She is also cautious and thorough. I recommend her without hesitation.
About Dr. Lesley Dawravoo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1588820781
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawravoo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawravoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawravoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawravoo works at
Dr. Dawravoo has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawravoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawravoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawravoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawravoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawravoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.