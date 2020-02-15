Dr. Lesley Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesley Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Lesley Davis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Women's OB/GYN7400 Fannin St Ste 755, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 307-2963
-
2
Pearland - The Woman's Place10223 Broadway St Ste E, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (832) 307-2964Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
I've been a patient of Dr. Davis' for 13 years and two pregnancies. She's very knowledgable, calming, down to earth, and thoroghly explains things to you. She takes the time to listen to your concerns and answers your questions.
About Dr. Lesley Davis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1629283528
Education & Certifications
- The Methodist Hospital
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Maternal Anemia and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.