Dr. Lesley Clark-Loeser, MD is a Dermatologist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Clark-Loeser works at Precision Skin Institute in Davie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.