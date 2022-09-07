Dr. Lesley Clark-Loeser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark-Loeser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesley Clark-Loeser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lesley Clark-Loeser, MD is a Dermatologist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Clark-Loeser works at
Locations
Precision Skin Institute3501 S University Dr Ste 5, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 998-0345
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had several appointments with Dr. Clark-Loeser, as well as my daughter and several of my friends. We have all had exceptional experiences in every way. The doctor and staff were cordial, kind and professional. I especially appreciated that the appointments are not overbooked and appointments are close to the scheduled time even though Dr. Clark-Loeser gives her full attention and expertise to every problem area.
About Dr. Lesley Clark-Loeser, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265429583
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Pa Hospital Uphs
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- George Wash U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark-Loeser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark-Loeser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark-Loeser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark-Loeser has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark-Loeser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clark-Loeser speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark-Loeser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark-Loeser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark-Loeser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark-Loeser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.