See All Otolaryngologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Lesley Childs, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lesley Childs, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lesley Childs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Childs works at Internal Medicine Subspecialties Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Paralysis and Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Neil Vora, MD
Dr. Neil Vora, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD
Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ut Southwestern Medical Center Otolaryngology Clinic
    2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-8898
  2. 2
    Anderson Clinic Pharmacy
    5184 Tex Oak Ave, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 590-5489
  3. 3
    UT Southwestern Clinic
    5303 Harry Hines Blvd Fl 7, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-8898
  4. 4
    Ut Southwestern Zale Lipshy Pavilion William P Clements Jr University Hospital
    6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 633-0700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Childs?

    Sep 07, 2019
    My 35 year old son was hospitalized in early 2019 with kidney failure and pneumonia. He spent three weeks in ICU at Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas and another 31 days in a regular room. The majority of his stay in ICU, he was intubated. A tracheotomy was subsequently performed for the reminder of his stay. Multiple attempts were made to remove him from the trach. He was referred to Dr. Childs in order to treat him and remove the trach. We found Dr. Childs to be extremely compassionate and competent. Her bedside manner is top notch and I would recommend her to anyone in need of her specialty!
    Jarrold Burr — Sep 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lesley Childs, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lesley Childs, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Childs to family and friends

    Dr. Childs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Childs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lesley Childs, MD.

    About Dr. Lesley Childs, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639226525
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Childs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Childs works at Internal Medicine Subspecialties Clinic in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Childs’s profile.

    Dr. Childs has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Paralysis and Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Childs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lesley Childs, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.