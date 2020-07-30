Dr. Lesley Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesley Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Lesley Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.
Locations
Anderson Knee And Shoulder Center2100 Webster St Ste 309, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 923-3029
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
What I so appreciate about Dr Anderson is her ability to listen. I never feel rushed and she explains the ailment in simple terms. She also offers more than one solution.
About Dr. Lesley Anderson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205945003
Education & Certifications
- Precept Me Blazina
- UCLA Medical Center
- Us Public Health Service Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Penn State
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anderson speaks Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.