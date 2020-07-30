Overview

Dr. Lesley Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.



Dr. Anderson works at Anderson Knee And Shoulder Center in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.