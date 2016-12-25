Dr. Aiken has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesley Aiken, MD
Overview
Dr. Lesley Aiken, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Aiken works at
Locations
-
1
Permanente Medical Group Inc.2238 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 833-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aiken?
I have had Dr. Aiken as my doctor since I began going to Kaiser years ago. I can get an appointment or phone call the same day, Dr. Aiken listens, and explains causes of symptoms clearly. I highly recommend Dr. Aiken and Kaiser.
About Dr. Lesley Aiken, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1629156120
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aiken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aiken works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Aiken. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aiken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aiken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aiken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.